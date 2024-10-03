Neveaha Simms’ 4 TDs lead Joliet West flag football past Joliet Central

JOLIET — Neveaha Simms hadn’t played a sport in her first three years at Joliet West.

That changed this year when she joined the first-year flag football program.

Simms, a senior, made the most of it Wednesday. She ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another in the Tigers’ 35-12 win over crosstown rival Joliet Central.

“This is my first time playing a sport, and I really like it,” Simms said. “I am so glad we got a flag football team. I am really enjoying this.

“It’s fun to go out there and make plays for my teammates. And it’s more fun when can win against Joliet Central.”

The Tigers wasted little time getting out to a lead.

After forcing a turnover on downs on the game’s first series, West (6-5) took over at the Central 29.

Quarterback Maya Zanzola ran an option and pitched to Londyn Clemons, who ran it in from 29 yards out on the first play. Zanzola then hit Clemons with a two-point conversion pass for an 8-0 lead. After another turnover on downs set West up at the Central 20, Zanzola connected with Micaelah Simmons for a 10-yard gain before Simms ran in a 10-yard touchdown. This time, the conversion pass went from Zanzola to Samantha Cassanova and West led 16-0.

Joliet West’s Maya Zanzola passes against Joliet Central on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf)

Central (0-9) got a drive going behind the arm of quarterback Liza Meza. Meza hit Ta’Niya Banks for a 19-yard gain, then found teammate Georgianna Majerus for a gain of 20 yards. She then lofted a pass to Ta’tyanna Nicks, who leapt high to grab it, then ran away from the West defense for a 41-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 16-6. West added a 23-yard TD pass from Zanzola to Simms to close the first half with a 22-6 lead.

Central came up with a big defensive play on the first play of the second half as Aracelli Gutierrez Correa intercepted a pass and the Steelmen took over at the West 40. A pass interference penalty and a 27-yard pass from Meza to Brianna Lenoir gave the Steelmen first-and-goal from the 7, and Meza ran in from there to cut the lead to 22-12.

Then Simms took over, racing 79 yards for a touchdown before an interception by teammate Kailah Murray set up a 32-yard Simms TD run to provide the final score.

The Tigers begin regional play Monday in Danville. Even if they lose that game, they are assured of finishing with at least a .500 record in the program’s first year of existence.

“We were in a slump our last two or three games,” West coach Tisha Evans said. “We lost a couple of games that we probably shouldn’t have. This will help the girls’ self-confidence. Part of playing a sport is learning how to lose and let it go and come back strong the next time.

“Getting the ball to Neveaha is a priority for us. The way she cuts and spins and sees the opening is incredible. This is her first time playing a sport and it has given her a lot more confidence. We try to use this as a learning tool. We also have study tables before practice to help the kids get their school work done. They are student-athletes, but student comes first. Then they get to have fun.”

Joliet Central’s Ta’Niya Banks pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Joliet West on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf)

Fun is what it is all about for Central coach Carlotta McLaurin, although she is also pleased with the progress her team has made throughout the season. The Steelmen have a doubleheader to play Saturday before beginning regional play on Monday at Peoria Richwoods.

“We have gotten better,” McLaurin said. “We have had some injuries and we are on our third quarterback. Liza throws a nice ball and she did a good job. Our defense has gotten a lot better with being in the right position and grabbing flags. We were hanging in there with them and got to within 10 early in the second half, but we struggled to finish. We will continue to work on that.

“The big thing is that they played hard until the clock turned to 0. It has been a great experience for these girls. It’s a first-year program, so there are going to be good days and bad days. But, if I can ask them if they had fun and they smile back at me and say yes, that’s a good day.”