Joliet to buy electric tram for downtown district

A Richardson’s employee sets up outdoor seating for the downtown Joliet restaurant as two people stroll by. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday voted 7-2 to buy an electric tram for downtown with $95,000 in federal grant money.

The purchase faced questions at a Monday workshop meeting after a Facebook flurry of criticism over the weekend.

But no one from the public showed up at the Monday or Tuesday council meetings to question the tram acquisition. Two people came to the Tuesday meeting to speak in favor of it.

Joliet officials said they plan to use the 15-seat tram, which looks like a small bus, to move people around for special events, especially out-of-towners who may be unfamiliar with the city.

“This is a way for us to bring families around our town,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy attends an event downtown at the Renaissance Center in September. (Gary Middendorf)

D’Arcy commented on strolls around downtown in which he has met people from Italy, Germany and other European countries. Joliet is a stopping point for people taking Route 66 tours, an attraction that draws people from around the world.

The mayor, who was among the yes votes, said, “It wouldn’t make sense that we would not want to take this grant.”

But council members Larry Hug and Joe Clement voted no, questioning the value of the tram and costs that may come with owning it.

Hug said the 15-seat tram would have little if any value for downtown events that draw thousands of people.

Councilman Larry Hug was one of two votes against the electric tram. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Councilwoman Suzanna Ibarra said the tram will help people with mobility issues.

The city actually is getting $180,000 from an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The $95,000 for the tram will include funding for an electric charging station. The city also will buy an electric street sweeper that would be used downtown.

The tram is likely to arrive sometime early next year.

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy said it will take about 14 months to get the tram after the city places the order with MotoElectric, the Florida company that will build it.