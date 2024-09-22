September 22, 2024
University of St. Francis in Joliet to host annual Mega Music Rummage Sale

An illuminated "On Air" sign is seen Thursday at University of St. Francis in Joliet. WCSF 88.7 FM, the university's radio station, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The University of St. Francis in Joliet's radio station WCSF-FM 88.7. (Geoff Stellfox)

The University of St. Francis will hold its annual Mega Music Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the USF St. Clare campus, 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

The university radio station, WCSF-FM 88.7, is collecting donations of used and collectible music and memorability, including vinyl LPs and 45s, cassettes, 8-tracks, reel-to-reel tapes, VHS tapes, Blu Rays, 4Ks and DVDs, sheet music, music books, comic books, professional and home audio equipment, and working instruments. Student volunteers will organize and catalog all donations for sale in the Mega Music Rummage Sale.

All donations are tax-deductible, and all proceeds from the event will be used to support the educational mission of WCSF-FM 88.7. To arrange a pickup or drop-off, call Braden Kidd at 815-740-3697.

WCSF-FM 88.7 is the home of the popular “Spirit of Christmas” programming broadcasted yearly from Thanksgiving Day to New Year’s Day. During the rest of the year, WCSF-FM 88.7 plays a great mix of new, alternative, independent and local music, all programmed and operated by University of St. Francis students. Stream the station from anywhere at listen.streamon.fm/wcsf.

