New Lenox boutique receives $15,000 small business accelerator grant

FHLBank Chicago offers grants of up to $30,000 to eligible small businesses to advance economic opportunity in the communities it serves.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) recently awarded Moody Blues Jean Boutique of New Lenox a $15,000.00 through its Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business program. First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox sponsored the grant. Pictured, from left, are Lauren Enix, senior commercial loan administrator, First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox; Tyler McGrory, assistant vice president, loan officer, First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox; Cahryssa Coldwater, owner, Moody Blues Jean Boutique; and Dave Zang, executive vice president, First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox. (Photo provided by First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox)

Through FHLBank Chicago’s member institutions, like First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox, Accelerate Grants assist the growth and development of small businesses in Illinois and Wisconsin. All grant recipients are small businesses that make a difference in their community, and funds are intended for the following purposes:

“Moody Blues has been operating their women’s clothing boutique in New Lenox for over 10 years,” David Zang, executive vice president of First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox, said in the release. “We were pleased to sponsor this grant to help a small business in our community in such a meaningful way. Cahryssa is a hard-working, passionate small business owner and it was a pleasure to be able to facilitate this money for her business.”

Moody Blues, a denim specialty boutique, will use funds to increase inventory for the busy fall and winter retail season.

Because denim is Moody Blues’ largest inventory expense, the grant will allow the store to stock denim items as well as tops, accessories, gifts and stocking stuffers in advance of the holiday season.

“A well planned holiday season with full inventory will set us up for success and absolutely boost profits for our small business,” Cahyrssa Coldwater, owner of Owner of Moody Blues Jean Boutique, said in the release.

Moody Blues Jean Boutique is located at 1844 E. Lincoln Highway in New Lenox. For more information, call 815-462-4144 or visit moodybluesboutique.com.

For more information on Accelerate Grants and eligibility, visit fhlbc.com.

For more information about First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox, visit, fnbmanhattan.com.

