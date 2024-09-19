Man suffers leg amputations in Elwood rail yard incident, police say

Containers sit along the property of the BNSF Railway Logistics Park Chicago complex. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 in Elwood. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A 45-year-old man who jumped off an inbound train in Elwood, which is south of Joliet, suffered injuries that led to the amputation of both legs but he is expected to survive.

About 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers and an emergency crew with the Elwood Fire Protection District responded to the BNSF Rail Yard, according to a joint statement from the fire protection district and the Elwood Police Department.

The report was for an “injured person believed to be trespassing,” according to the statement.

“Upon arrival, first responders discovered a 45-year-old man who had both legs amputated because of the incident,” according to the statement.

The man was given tourniquets and taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for further evaluation and treatment, according to the statement.

BNSF personnel discovered the man had “jumped off an inbound train,” according to the statement.

The Elwood Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.

In a statement, Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes said their “primary concern” is the “safety and wellbeing of the individual involved.”

“We are working diligently to understand the events that led to this incident,” Hayes said.

The BNSF and Union Pacific intermodal yards are part of the CenterPoint Intermodal Center, which is considered the largest inland port in the nation because of the numbers of containers transported in and out by rail and loaded onto semitrailers.