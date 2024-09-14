Slain Joliet 2-year-old remembered as ‘sweet soul’ who ‘brought joy’ to everyone

A sign for Fairway Drive in Joliet. On Sept. 6, Christopher Urbina, 2, was fatally stabbed by his 6-year-old brother, according to Joliet police officials. (Gary Middendorf)

A 2-year-old child whom Joliet police officials said was fatally stabbed by his 6-year-old brother is remembered by his family as a “sweet soul” who “brought joy to all those around him.”

On Saturday morning, Allen Urbina, grandfather of Christopher Urbina, 2, released a statement on behalf of their family in response to Christopher’s death on Sept. 6.

On that day, Joliet police officials said they were called to the 2700 block of Fairway Drive and discovered a 6-year-old child had stabbed Christopher multiple times. Christopher was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Joliet Police Department and the Illinois Department of Family and Children Services (DCFS) have been conducting an investigation of the incident.

DCFS staff took custody of the 6-year-old child and worked with the Will County Health Department Screening Assessment Support Services to have the child taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to Joliet police officials.

The statement provided by Allen Urbina said Christopher was “loved by his family, and he reciprocated that unconditional love.”

“He was a sweet soul who brought joy to all those around him and we will forever hold his memory close to our hearts,” according to the statement.

Christopher was described as “more than just a beloved son” but as a “fighter,” according to the family statement. He was born after surviving medical complications “that required surgery and the loss of his twin brother.”

Christopher’s birth was “nothing short of a miracle,” according to the family statement.

“As we mourn the loss of our beloved Christopher, we ask for privacy. We will not be addressing the public, and we would like to ask the media for respect, privacy and responsible coverage, as inaccurate reports may add suffering to our grieving family,” the family statement said.

The family established a GoFundMe for Christopher’s funeral expenses, medical expenses and “legal and other costs associated with this heartbreaking incident.” A spokesperson for GoFundMe said the fundraiser is verified.

On Monday, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English told The Herald-News that is “still under investigation and there are no pending charges at this time.”

“A motive in this case is currently unknown and may never be known,” English said.

In 2022, Eric Sutphin, 36, of Aurora, the father of the 6-year-old child, was charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery of the child, according to court records. Sutphin pleaded not guilty to the charges and his case remains pending in court.

DCFS had also responded to the incident. The child’s mother had petitioned an emergency protective order against Sutphin at the recommendation of DCFS. A Will County judge approved the petition but then dismissed the case on June 7, 2022 when no one appeared in court.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said the motive behind the fatal stabbing of a 2-year-old child in Joliet is "currently unknown and may never be known." (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

English said Will County State’s Attorney’s James Glasgow’s Office will review the case.

In response to questions about the case, Peter Wilkes, criminal division chief for the state’s attorney’s office, said they are limited by law from “publicly commenting upon cases that involve minor children, especially in cases that are under police investigation.”

“Notwithstanding these restrictions, I can say the matter is being looked into by various agencies at the present time,” Wilkes said.

In Illinois, children of any age “can be arrested, charged, and adjudicated delinquent,” according to a 2021 report from the Civitas ChildLaw Center at Loyola University in Chicago.

The report said children are limited in their ability to “understand the consequences of their actions” and that the minimum age of criminal responsibility should be set at the age of 14.