Joliet Township District 204 faculty honored for achieving tenure status

Twenty-five Joliet Township High School District faculty members were recognized for achieving tenure status at the August 2024, Board of Education meeting. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Township High School District 204 recognized 25 faculty members for achieving tenure status at the Aug. 20 school board meeting.

JTHS nontenured faculty undergo a rigorous, multiyear process during which they are observed and evaluated. The process allows time to gain teaching experience and allows for participation in educational activities and committees outside of the classroom.

Faculty members receiving tenure are Awais Arain, Ashley Barker, Jarod Battisto, Marissa Cantu, Eric Carlson, Jordan Conejo, Monica Cuellar, Kyla Fris, Jessica-Christine Gunia, Mario Guzman, Matthew Hall, Thomas Hart, Bridget Hughes, Karla James, Malgorzata Maka, Natalie Mander, Amber Mitchell, Lenora Murphy, Elizabeth Murray, Andrea Olszta, Jose Ortiz, DeAndre Robinson, Karina Rodriguez, Amy Saelens and Carina Yanes.