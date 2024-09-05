Will County Humane Society joins Plainfield Shorewood Chamber

The Will County Humane recently joined the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce and held a ribbing cutting on Aug. 29 to celebrate.

The Will County Humane Society – a no-kill shelter – was founded more than 40 years ago and typically cares for up to 25 homeless dogs and 50 cats at one time, according to the humane society’s website.

“Whatever they [the animals] need, we give them the care,” Jackie McTee, who serves the humane society’s executive board as treasure, previously said. “Sometimes when they have heartworm or need surgery, it can throw the budget way off. But we do take care of the animals and bring them back to health.”

