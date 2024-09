The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

Help those needs as the University of St. Francis hosts its next American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the Assembly Hall gymnasium at SUF’s St. Clare Campus, 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter 60435 in the red “Find a Blood Drive” box on the homepage.