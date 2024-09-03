Joliet man charged with obstructing an officer

A Joliet man is facing charges of obstructing a peace officer after being arrested overnight Monday following a disturbance.

Isaac Ramones 37, of Joliet, was arrested, processed, and released on a notice to appear, according to police.

At around 12:29 a.m. Monday, Joliet police responded to the area of Hunter Avenue and Darcy Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer encountered an adult male, later identified as Ramones, holding a knife, according to police.

The officer gave commands for Ramones to drop the knife and get on the ground, police said. Ramones dropped the knife, but then began to walk away, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, according to police.

Ramones then approached a male standing in the 600 block of Darcy Avenue and punched him, according to police.

The officer deployed a taser and Ramones was placed into custody without further incident, police said. Officers also located an injured 35-year-old male on the ground in the 600 block of Darcy Avenue.

Officers provided medical assistance until arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics and the injured male was identified as a brother of Ramones, according to police. The injured male was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital in stable condition.

The 35-year-old male was shot in the finger and suffered a head injury from a fight, according to police

An intoxicated Ramones and his brother allegedly approached a residence in the 600 block of Darcy Avenue and started an argument with a 38-year-old resident who stood out in front of his home, according to police.

At some point during the argument, it is believed that the 35-year-old male physically assaulted the 38-year-old male, at which time the latter produced a handgun and fired a round at the 35-year-old to stop the attack, according to police.

Police said the 38-year-old male who had fired the handgun held a valid conceal carry license. This case remains under active investigation.