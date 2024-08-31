Lockport volleyball takes 5th at Plainfield North Invitational: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Lockport’s girls volleyball team took fifth place at the 32-team Plainfield North Invitational, going 2-1 on Saturday.
The Porters (4-2) lost their first match Saturday in the Gold Bracket quarterfinals, dropping a 25-20, 25-22 decision to Loyola Academy. Jenna Kolosta had five kills, two blocks and an ace, while Bridget Ferriter had four kills and Natalie Bochantin had eight assists.
In the Gold consolation semifinals, Lockport topped Normal U-High 25-19, 25-23 behind seven kills from Kolosta, six kills from Kyla Mitchell, 15 assists from Bochantin and nine digs from Sadie Denk. In the Gold fifth-place match, Lockport defeated Hinsdale Central 25-14, 14-25, 15-11. Kolosta had nine kills, Mitchell had five kills and four blocks and Bochantin added 19 assists.
Kolosta and Bochantin were named to the All-Tournament team for the Porters.
Lincoln-Way East finished second in the Gold bracket, falling to champion Loyola 25-21, 25-17 in the championship match. Earlier in the day, the Griffins beat Hinsdale Central 25-22, 25-16, and topped Marist 25-20, 25-17. Earning All-Tournament honors for East were Alaina Pollard and Tamia Maddox.
Minooka took third place in the Silver Division and 11th overall at the same tournament.
On Saturday, Minooka beat Maine South 25-23, 25-21, lost to Normal Community 25-13, 25-16 and beat Sandburg 25-22, 25-22. For the tournament, Kendall Kozak had 41 kills, 13 block assists, and 41 assists, while Kira Cailteux collected 57 digs.
Lincoln-Way West won the consolation title in the Bronze bracket and placed 21st overall, while Plainfield North was eighth and placed 24th overall. In the Crimson bracket, Bolingbrook took first and was 25th overall, Plainfield Central took fourth and was 28th overall, Plainfield East took sixth and was 30th overall, and Lincoln-Way Central took seventh and was 31st overall.
Wilmington 27-25, Gardner-South Wilmington 25-11: Molly Southall led Wilmington with six kills, 11 assists, an ace and a block. Melia Hincherick had five kills and Maggie Lindsey and Rachel Smith each added four kills. Skylar Knight had 17 digs, while Smith had 10.
BOYS SOCCER
War on 34 Tournament: Morris won the championship of the tournament Saturday, beating La Salle-Peru 2-1 in the semifinals before topping DePue 1-0 in the title match. In the championship, Angel Valderrama scored the winning goal in the first half off an assist from Dylan Cleek.
Windy City Classic: Lincoln-Way West scored a 4-1 win over Hancock on Saturday in the tournament’s third round. Danny Maeder had two goals and an assist for the Warriors (2-1), while James Benefield and Cohen Cox also had a goal. Ryan Saysongkham, Marcel Lepionka and Brenden Vlasak had assists.
Minooka 2, Normal Community 2: Aldo Escobedo and Jamie Franson each scored for Minooka (0-0-3), while Noal Allen had an assist. Isaac Goddard made five saves in goal.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Normal West Invitational: Plainfield South won the title at the 12-team event with a total of 51 points. Lincoln-Way Central was second with 63, while Minooka took fourth with 115.
South’s Dylan Maloney took first with a time of 15:12.40. He was followed by teammates Alex Batsala (11th, 16:03.91), Dylan Buturusis (12th, 16:03.98), Austin Cory (13th, 16:16.18) and Riley Fink (14th, 16:16.36).
Lincoln-Way Central’s top runners were Braden Hoff (4th, 15:31.25), Bryce Counihan (6th, 15:41.29), Jack Galminas (9th, 15:52.46), Kyle Friedl (15th, 16:20.29) and Ronin Borgeson (31st, 17:02.18).
Minooka’s scoring runners were Nate Cimino (5th, 15:36.83), Nate Schalk (19th, 16:34.58), Jase Cook (27th, 16:56.44), Alex Null (28th, 16:59.88) and Carter Wikoff (48th, 17:46.64).
Intrinsic Hokum Karem: At Harms Woods in Glenview, Nick Dul, John Kennedy, Hunter Spee and Anthony Lusciatti all medaled for Lincoln-Way West, which finished in the 13-team event.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Normal West Invitational: Minooka won the championship with a total of 43 points, easily beating runner-up Washington’s total of 72. I
ndividual results for the Indians were Maya Ledesma (1st, 17:46.93), Natalie Nahs, (5th, 19:12.71), Taya Gummerson (6th, 19:15.92), Melinda Torres (13th, 19:49.08) and Courtney Murphy (18th, 20:10.59).
Plainfield South took ninth and was led by Delaney Alsip (52nd, 22:22.80), Micayla Cory (56th, 22:31.05), Alexandria Sinclair (68th, 23:04.40), Olivia Hillyer (73rd, 23:10.26) and Kenzie Bergman (81st, 23:41.98)