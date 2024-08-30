New Lenox, Channahon, and Minooka have candidate petitions available for spring 2025 election

A sign for the entrance to vote sits outside Lincoln-Way Central High School for the General Primary Elections in June 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Will County — Petition packets are now available for anyone who is interested in getting on the ballot in the 2025 municipal elections in New Lenox, Channahon and Minooka.

Packets, including paperwork to prove residency and petition forms for potential candidates to get on the ballot in the April 1 election, have been available since Aug. 20 and need to be submitted to the village clerk or other designated election officials between 9 a.m. Nov. 12 and 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

New Lenox

In New Lenox, four of the village’s eight village trustee positions are coming up for election. The seats whose terms will expire are held by Trustees Katie Chistopherson, Amy Gugliuzza, David Smith and Jim Wilson.

Channahon

The village of Channahon has three of its village trustee seats up for election in April. Those seats are held by Sam Greco, Chantel Host, and Mark Scaggs.

Minooka

Voters in the village of Minooka will be choosing a village president as well as three village trustees.

Village President Ric Offerman’s term expires in April, as do the seats of Trustees Gabriel Martinez, Robin White and Terry Houchens.

It is not known yet how many of the officials with expiring terms will be seeking reelection.