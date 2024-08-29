Union rallies against closure of Stateville prison in Crest Hill

Picketers line up along Broadway Street outside the Stateville Correctional Center on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Crest Hill. (Gary Middendorf)

A union representing employees at Stateville prison in Crest Hill rallied against the closure of the facility, raised concerns of layoffs and claim the facility is still safe for inmates.

On Thursday afternoon, an estimated 150 members of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees waved signs and chanted “No layoffs! No chaos!” near the Illinois Route 53 entrance to Stateville prison.

“We gotta stop what they got planned for Stateville. We’re working hard on it in many, many ways,” said Mike Newman, deputy director for AFSCME Council 31.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood cited health and safety concerns when she ordered Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration to move a majority of inmates out of facility by Sept. 30, according to Capitol News Illinois.

Attorneys representing inmates at Stateville said the inmates reported excessive temperatures at the prison, as well as structural vulnerabilities that put their lives at risk, according to Capitol News Illinois. The attorneys said one inmate apparently died last June from excessive heat and poor ventilation at the prison.

But members of AFSCME claimed the facility is still safe, unlike other facilities that are taking in Stateville inmates.

In a speech, Roberta Lynch, AFSCME Council 31 executive director, focused on how correctional employees have been physically attacked at other facilities. Lynch said there’s no evidence of high incidents of assault at Stateville and it is has one of the lowest injury rates of any correctional facility in Illinois.

Eugene Washington, AFSCME Local 1866 president and Stateville employee, holds up his fist in protest before speaking at a picket gathering outside the Stateville Correctional Center on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Crest Hill. (Gary Middendorf)

Lynch said at Lawrence Correctional Center, an employee was stabbed in the neck and there’s been employees elsewhere who’ve been severely injured.

“These are conditions that are happening in the prisons where they’re planning to send the Stateville individuals. Does that make any sense at all? No, none,” Lynch said.

Charles Mathis, who’s been a correctional officer at Stateville for more than nine years, said Stateville is “absolutely safe.”

“My point is, if it wasn’t safe for [the inmates], why are we still here?” Mathis said.

Mathis, who’s also first vice president for AFSCME Local 1866, said there is “no plan in place” and there is no transparency from IDOC.

“We come here tomorrow, there could be padlocks on the door. But how would we know? They’re not telling us nothing,” Mathis said.

As of Thursday, 103 inmates have been transferred from Stateville, according to Naomi Puzzello, Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman.

“Since this process began, [IDOC] has made clear that no one will lose state employment during the rebuild and that there continues to be ample opportunities available within the department,” Puzzello said.

Puzzello said IDOC recognizes the “significant impact this will have on the lives of our staff, the individuals in custody at Stateville, their families, and the broader community.”

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of everyone involved during this transfer process and facilitating a smooth transition to the new facilities when the time comes,” Puzzello said.

Eugene Washington, president of AFSCME Local 1866, said the inmates at Stateville are being taken to other facilities that are understaffed and that will cause chaos to those locations.

“We want the Department of Corrections to make it make sense,” Washington said.

In March, Pritzker announced plans to demolish and rebuild Stateville, which was backed by Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman. But AFSCME has been against the plan to shut down Stateville completely.

At a news conference last June, Washington said the “most reasonable and practical approach should be to keep Stateville open while building a new facility on the acres nearby.”