Joliet-area sweets shops say caramel apples hot sellers during heat wave

A fresh batch of candy apples wait to be wrapped at Candy and Corn on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf)

Even though Tuesday’s heat index reached 114 degrees in Joliet, Candy and Corn in Minooka quickly sold its first 150 caramel apples.

“I thought that would take me through the weekend,” said Michael Tessone, owner of Candy and Corn. “Apparently not.”

So Tessone made another 200, he said.

“I was there until 3 or 4 in the morning, making caramel apples,” Tessone said. “I’ll have to get some more apples and supplies for the weekend.”

Dan’s Homemade Candies in Joliet also had high demand for caramel apples Tuesday, and it’s now slowing down, store manager Jen Parker said. Like Candy and Corn, Dan’s Homemade Candies made its first batch Tuesday.

All summer we’ve been getting calls and customers coming in looking for caramel apples.” — Jen Parker, store manager, Dan's Homemade Candies in Joliet

“It’s been pretty busy today with customers for the apples,” Parker said. “We usually make them daily, and they just fly out the door.”

Parker said Dan’s Homemade Candies typically makes 300 caramel apples each day and often sells all 300 in one day.

“They’re pretty popular,” Parker said. “All summer we’ve been getting calls and customers coming in looking for caramel apples.”

Jennifer Bronk, co-owner of Bronkberry Farms in Plainfield, said she also has customers asking about caramel applies. Bronk said she typically starts making them in early September, using homemade caramel and apples grown on the farm.

“Just call or come in and ask about them,” Bronk said.

Both Candy and Corn and Dan’s Homemade Candies generated plenty of interest on social media when they posted about the availability of their caramel apples. Both stores received customization requests, too.

Tessone said one customer asked for chocolate-covered apples with toffee bits, so he prepared a batch just for her. He typically needs a week to complete special orders, he said.

Parker said Dan’s Homemade Candies also accepts special orders for caramel apples, with sprinkles being the most popular request.

In addition to “regular” caramel apples, Dan’s Homemade Candies also is selling chocolate-covered caramel apples and turtle-style caramel apples with pecans, Parker said.

“Closer to Halloween, we’ll have white chocolate apples that look like pumpkins and ghosts,” Parker said.

Hollingworth Candies in Lockport only sells caramel apples in October, according to its website.

Parker said Dan’s Homemade Candies starts making and selling caramel apples at the end of August. Tessone said he usually waits until early September.

“But I had an order, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll throw a few together, post them and see what happens,” Tessone said.

Tessone said he had “no clue” customer demand for caramel apples would be high during a heat wave.

“I didn’t expect that at all,” Tessone said. “It was crazy.”