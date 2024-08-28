Shots fired at vehicle on Joliet’s east side

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A suspect fired shots at another vehicle Tuesday on the east side of Joliet, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 3:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Belmont Avenue, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers learned that a male suspect “fired multiple rounds” at a vehicle occupied by a 20-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger who were traveling in the area of Longwood Drive and Tamarack Drive, English said.

One round struck the rear of the vehicle.

“It is believed the shooter fled the area in a vehicle,” English said.

No injuries were reported. Multiple spent shell casings were found in the area.