Pagoda House restaurant in Lockport up for sale

Pagoda House on E. 9th Street in Lockport on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The building and business of a three-generation Lockport restaurant is now for sale.

The Pagoda Chinese restaurant, located at 1044 E 9th St. in Lockport, specializes in Cantonese food. The restaurant has been in Lockport since 1978, said Wah Yee, owner of Pagoda in Lockport.

“We’re just basically looking to retire,”: Yee said. “If there’s some interest, we might do another venture. But at this point, we’re just basically retiring.”

Marc Koronkiewicz, a real estate broker with The Elevate Group with Keller Williams Preferred Realty, said on Monday that buyers interested in Pagoda Lockport may purchase the building, the business or both.

“Take over the business, start your own, or completely revamp to your ideas,” Koronkiewicz said Aug. 14 on Facebook.

Pagoda Lockport plans to remain through the sale process.

For more information, contact Koronkiewicz at 708-6861837 or makeyourmarc@kw.com.

