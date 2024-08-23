Man wounded in Joliet shooting outside east side food store

Joliet police officers responded to a shooting at 5 p.m. at Sam’s Food Mart, 121 Richards St.,on Aug. 22, 2024. (Shaw Local File Photo)

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot graze wound while at Sam’s Food Mart in the east side of the city, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5 p.m. at Sam’s Food Mart, 121 Richards St., according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot graze wound to the left elbow, English said. Officers determined the man was struck with the bullet while standing next to his vehicle, he said.

The man’s 1-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and the vehicle was struck multiple times, English said. But the child was not injured, he said.

The 29-year-old man refused medical assistance at the scene, English said.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they want to stay anonymous, they should contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.