These Will County restaurants cater to canines

General Manager of McBride’s on 52 Sean Mahoney feeds his Boston terrier Phoebe on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Dog-friendly Will County restaurants allow dogs and owners to dine on their patios together – and some created dog-friendly entrees, too.

For instance, Trails Edge Brewing Co. in Frankfort offers a “Tail’s Edge” menu just for dogs.

“We welcome our four-legged little customers,” said Jackie Daley, general manager at Trails Edge Brewing. “We’re happy to have them any time.”

Dog meals are $6 and include a choice of meat – chicken, turkey or hot dog – along with cucumber, cheese and a dog biscuit, Daley said. Water bowls are complimentary, so dogs can leave theirs at home, she said.

We have a to-go menu all year-round now. So people, when they get carryout, can bring something good home for their dogs, too.” — Jamie Littel, owner of Moe Joe’s in Plainfield

Craft’d and Chop’d restaurants in Plainfield also provide complimentary water bowls since keeping dogs hydrated is essential, said Randy Schobert, director of operations at Major Threat Restaurant Group, which includes Chop’d and Craft’d.

McBrides on 52 in Joliet also provides a complimentary bowl of water, according to its Facebook page. Moe Joe’s in Plainfield goes the extra paw with its patron pooches.

“We use little glass dog bowls that are so cute,” said Jamie Littel, owner of Moe Joe’s. “So they look all fancy.”

Puppy pleasers

Dave Harris, owner and operator at Backroads Burger & Bar in Plainfield, said the restaurant has a “pup menu” with dog-pleasing food choices, such as chicken and ground beef.

“We do have a special Pupscicle that we make in house,” Harris said. “[It’s] seasonal, dog-safe berries mixed with yogurt for a nice cool treat while enjoying the day with their parents.”

Craft’d has three pooch-pleasing menu items: Barking Bacon (two pieces of bacon and three bones), Bow-Wow Burger (grilled burger patty with brown rice and six bones) and Bird Dog Chicken (grilled chicken breast with brown rice and six bones).

Craft’d has three pooch-pleasing menu items: Barking Bacon (two pieces of bacon and three bones, pictured above), Bow-Wow Burger (grilled burger patty with brown rice and six bones) and Bird Dog Chicken (grilled chicken breast with brown rice and six bones). (Photo provided by Craft'd )

Chop’d also serves the Bow-Wow Burger and the Bird Dog Chicken.

McBride’s on 52 created a Puppy-tizers menu for its “patio season,” according to its Facebook page: chicken and bacon combo ($7), grilled chicken breast ($6) and two strips of bacon ($2).

Pet-friendly restaurant McBride’s on 52 serves several dishes for pets Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

“We do get a lot of dogs at the Joliet location,” said Tracy Stary, owner of three McBride’s restaurants. “It’s pretty close to every day when the weather is nice.”

The menu at Moe Joe’s K-9 Patio Club includes the Protein Pooch and the Grain-Free Good Boy, Littel said.

“There’s no preservatives,” Littel said. “Everything is absolutely fresh – rice and chicken and carrots and eggs.”

Moe’s Joes in Plainfield has a Moe Joe’s K-9 Patio Club menu for canine customers. Smaller dogs can order half-sized bones. (Photo provided by Moe Joe's)

Moe’s Joes also has doggie bones cut in half for the smaller dogs, Littel said.

“We have a to-go menu all year-round now,” Littel said. “So people, when they get carryout, can bring something good home for their dogs, too.”

Where to dine with dogs

Brent Stary and his wife Tracy, owner of McBride’s on 52, along with general manager Sean Mahoney, pose for a photo with their Boston terriers Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Chop’d: 12337 S. Route 59, Suite 155, Plainfield. Call 815-782-8599 or visit thechopdlife.com.

Corrigan’s Pub: 700 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood. Call 779-205-3576 or visit corriganspub52.com.

Craft’d: 16031 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield. Call 815-782-8832 or visit thecraftdlife.com.

McBride’s on 52: 2727 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Call 815-714-2215 or visit mcbridespubandgrille.com.

Moe Joe’s: 24033 Lockport St., Plainfield. Call 815-230-2790 or visit eatmoejoes.com.

The Public Landing: 200 W. 8th St., Lockport. Call 815-838-6500 or visit publiclandingrestaurant.com.

Trail’s Edge Brewing Co.: 20 Kansas St., Frankfort. Call 815-277-2502 or visit trailsedgebrewing.com.