Chicago Cubs’ Crane Kenney will speak at Joliet Chamber event

Crane Kenney, Chicago Cubs' president of business operations, the Chicago Cubs' president of business operations., looks out over Wrigley during a batting practice in 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex)

Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Chicago Cubs, will speak at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce’s 110th Anniversary celebration on Sept. 10.

Kenney will be joined by Chicago radio and TV personality David Kaplan in a discussion on the development of the area surrounding Wrigley Field.

“The duo will touch on the positive impact the redevelopment has had on existing businesses as well as the area’s draw as a year-round destination,” according to the announcement on the event from the Chamber.

The event is at 11:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Center, located at 214 N. Ottawa St. in downtown Joliet.

Tickets are $55.

Registration and more information is available on the Chamber website, jolietchamber.com.