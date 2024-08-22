2024 Herald-News Girls Volleyball Capsules

Here is a look at The Herald-News area girls volleyball teams for this season.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Molly DeSerf (8th season)

Last season’s record: 15-21

Top returners: Angie Pena, 6-0, sr., Opp/MB; Bianca Fefee, 5-10, sr., MB; Faith Fisher, 6-0, jr., MB/Opp; Noelle Aprati, 5-10, jr. OH; Elyssa Park, 5-2, sr., DS; Alana Cruz, 5-3, jr., DS.

Key newcomers: Lauren Von Holten 5-8, jr., OH/DS; Catherine Daniels, 5-10, so., S; Angelia Robinson, 5-8, fr., OH/Opp; Ayanna Robinson, 5-9, fr., Opp/MB.

Worth noting: The Raiders last won a regional title in 2022 and hope to recapture a postseason plaque this season. ... Bolingbrook makes its debut in the Southwest Prairie Conference and looks to be a league force from the start. ... Coach DeSerf: “We return 11 girls from the 2023 roster and they bring more experience and confidence after a year of varsity play and another year on the court. The entire group has worked incredibly hard in their club seasons and this summer in the gym to play at the level that they know they are capable of.”

DWIGHT

Head coach: Steven Lopez (3rd season)

Last season’s record: 10-25

Top returners: Maci Johnson, sr., S/RS; Brynn Connor, sr., MB; Claire Sandeno, so., OH.

Key newcomers: Delaney Boucher, so., MB; Mikayla Chambers, so., L.

Worth noting: The Trojans last won a regional title in 2009. ... Coach Lopez: “Our goals this season are to finish above .500 and place in the top four in the Tri-County Conference.”

GARDNER-SOUTH WILMINGTON

Head coach: Amber Eisha (11th season)

Last season’s record: 11-22

Top returners: Kendall Huston, sr., OH; Kayla Scheuber, jr., L; Nina Siano, jr., OH,; Liv Siano, so., S.

Key newcomers: Madison Wright, jr., MB; Grace Vitko, so., MB; Maddie Simms, jr., S.

Worth noting: All of the returning starters for the Panthers will be playing new positions this season. Huston is switching from right side to outside, Scheuber played middle last season, Nina Siano was primarily a libero, as was Liv Siano. ... The last time GSW won a regional title was in 2016, which was just the second in school history. ... Coach Eisha: “Our goals are to compete for the top place in conference along with competing for a regional title. We made the regional championship last season for the first time since 2019. We were the 10 seed, but knocked off the 4 and 6 seeds to compete with the 1 seed. A large portion of this group was a member of that team, and we have set the goal to make it back to the regional championship and bring one back to GSW.”

Joliet Catholic Academy at Lincoln Way East Olivia Chovanec returns for Joliet Catholic Academy this season (Gary E Duncan Sr)

JOLIET CATHOLIC ACADEMY

Head coach: Keisha Cameron (4th season)

Last season’s record: 22-14

Top returners: Ellie Blotnik, 5-9, sr., OH; Olivia Chovanec, 5-9, sr., OH; Heavenly Sarfo, 5-7, sr., MH; Delani Kirstein, 5-10, sr., MH.

Key newcomers: Ella Godeauz, jr., DS; Maddie Somalis, jr., DS.

Worth noting: Blotnik led the Angels with 215 kills last season, while Chovanec had 203. Sarfo had a team-high 57 blocks. ... The Angels will compete in Class 4A again this season due to the IHSA’s success factor. ... Coach Cameron: “Some of these seniors were on the varsity team that went to state as sophomores in the 2022 season and finished third at the IHSA state tournament. We have 11 seniors this year. Our goal is to compete competitively, get better every day, and have fun.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Kevin O’Connell (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 7-22

Top returners: Sadie Johnson, 5-10, sr., S; Delany Moran, 5-7, jr., OH.

Worth noting: Johnson had 128 assists, 131 digs, 39 kills and 37 aces last season for the Steelmen, and was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference. Moran contributed 66 digs, 49 kills and 18 aces. ... Coach O’Connell: “This team and program has a lot of dedication. They put in the work over the summer and practice. They work well together and are positive on and off the court. I am excited to see how this team does this season. Our main goal is to continue to develop skills. I want us to be more competitive in conferences and in tournaments. Also, building and maintaining positive relationships on and off the court.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Chris Lincoln (3rd season)

Last season’s record: 36-4

Top returners: Julia Adams, 5-6, so., S; Faith Jordan, 5-10, jr., MB; Lina Govoni, 5-10, jr., Opp/S; Mady Gant, 5-10, jr., MB.

Key newcomers: Eden Eyassu, 5-11, jr., OH/L.

Worth noting: The Tigers have won regional and sectional titles the last two seasons and set a school record for wins last season. Adams had 547 assists and 33 aces last season, while Jordan had 19 kills and 48 blocks and has committed to play for Texas Tech. Govoni has committed to Eastern Michigan. ... Coach Lincoln: “Our main goals this year are to continue to show everyone was Joliet West volleyball is about and to become 1% better every day. We have a great deal of athleticism and heart on this team. These girls are ready to make their statements like the previous girls have.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Chris Zogata (23rd season)

Last season’s record: 26-10

Top returners: April Rice, 5-10, sr., S; Sophia Swiderski, 5-8, sr., OH; Rylie Erickson, 5-8, sr., OH; Isabella Kowalczyk, 5-11, sr., OH; Jessica Windstrup, 6-1, sr., MB; Nora Miller 5-6, jr., L.

Key newcomers: Colleen Arundel, 5-9, jr., MB; Olivia Sarno, 5-9, jr., S; Fiona Tkach, 5-9, jr., S/RS.

Worth noting: Rice is a four-year starter who had 189 kills, 412 assists, 18 total blocks, 180 digs, and 47 aces for Lemont last season in earning All-South Suburban Conference honors. Swiderski had 118 kills, 18 blocks and 51 digs. ... Coach Zogata: “I am very excited about this team. Lemont will have a very different look than last year with the loss of all the starters but two. There are some big shoes to fill. However, I think that the juniors from last year will fill in nicely. They all had a good club season so they will be ready for the season. I think we will have a solid team offensively and defensively and they will work hard.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Mary Brown (10th season)

Last season’s record: 22-13

Top returners: Morgan Kozlowski, jr., OH; Penny Smith, jr., RS.

Key newcomers: Ella Thompson, so., MH.

Worth noting: Kozlowski had 98 kills for the Knights last season, while Smith added 85. Thompson is a 6-foot-2 presence in the middle. ... Coach Brown: “We should be a scrappy and smart team. We hope we can be competitive.”

Alaina Pollard of Lincoln-Way East has committed to Indiana University. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Sean Burns (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 22-16

Top returners: Tamia Maddox, 5-9, sr., OH; Alaina Pollard, 6-1, jr., RS; Maggie Simon, 5-7, jr., S; Kyndal James, 5-10, sr., MH; Danica Bowden, 5-9, sr., OH; Stella Drozd, 5-2, sr., L.

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Ritter, 5-8, jr., S; Klarke Mosby, 5-10, so., RS; Maddie Hellrung, 5-8, jr., MH; Kolby Ross, 5-9, fr., OH.

Worth noting: The Griffins won a regional title last season. ... Maddox has committed to St. Louis University and Pollard is committed to Indiana University. Simon is entering her third season as a varsity starter and Ritter is a transfer from Marist. ... Coach Burns: “We look to be very strong in a competitive SouthWest Suburban Conference. We have four returning varsity starters and great depth. Three of our starters (Maddox, Pollard, Simon) have been on varsity since freshman year. Keys to our season will to be strong in serve receive and defense, which has definitely improved from last year. We have girls that can put the ball away and setters that can get them the ball. We need to be able to do the little things well.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Kendall Villa (6th season)

Last season’s record: 29-9

Top returners: Caroline Smith, 6-0, sr., OH/MH, Laney Tuttle, 5-6, sr., L; Elly Decker 5-10, sr., OH; Kara Stigter, 5-11, jr., RS/OH; Lily Goyer, 6-1, jr., MH.

Key newcomers: Kynzie Markowicz, fr., S; Anna Casner, fr., RS.

Worth noting: The Warriors won a regional championship last season. ... Smith has committed to Drake University. ... Coach Villa: “Our daily goals are to work on good effective communication on the court. Teamwork makes the dream work. And, of course, working on mental toughness and controlling what we can. We will take it one day at a time.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Nick Mraz (10th season)

Last season’s record: 29-10

Top returners: Jenna Kolosta, 6-3, sr., MB; Kyla Mitchell, 6-2, so., M; Bridget Ferriter, 6-1, jr., OH; Emily McGraw, 5-11, sr., OPP.

Key newcomers: Natalie Bochantin, 5-6, so., S; Malley Green, 5-6, so., S; Mikayla Marshall, 5-10, so., OH; Hutsyn Timosciek, 5-10, so., OPP.

Worth noting: The Porters are coming off of their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004. ... Kolosta is a four-year varsity player who missed most of last season with an injury, while Mitchell finished with 157 kills, 78 blocks, 38 digs and 11 aces. Ferriter had 235 kills to go with 83 digs, 22 blocks, and 23 aces and McGraw had 174 kills, 35 blocks and 49 digs. ... Coach Mraz: “We return a solid starting core from 2023 that got Lockport to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years. The returning core will be complemented by as many as four other starting sophomores, but I do not expect many growing pains as this incoming group won 30 matches at the JV level last year and have shown great growth during their club seasons. We will have more size this year, so that will help us be more physical at the net, but we will ultimately still rely on our ball control and defense. As long as we can stay healthy, I believe that this group will yet again break the 25-win mark and make a good playoff push.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: Carrie Prosek (10th season)

Last season’s record: 20-16

Top returners: Kendall Kozak, 6-0, jr., S/RS; Kira Cailteux, 5-6, sr., L; Ella Carlson, 5-11, sr., RH.

Key newcomers: Addison Ciesielski, 5-10, sr., MB; Maddie Daustal, 5-4, so., L/DS; Giada Schrementi, 5-11, jr., MB; Jerzie Caves, 5-10, so., OH; Courtney Walter, 6-1, so., MB/OPP; Charlotte Matejka, so., 5-11, OH.

Worth noting: Kozak had 180 kills, 171 digs, 55 blocks, 383 assists and 18 aces for the Indians, who won a regional title last season, and was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference. Cailteux played in all 38 matches as a serving specialist. Coach Prosek: “We play a very strong schedule, including the Mother McAuley Tournament, Wheaton Warrenville Tournament, Plainfield North Tournament, and this year the Effingham Tournament. Our non-conference games are Lockport, JCA, and Marist, keeping our level of play very high to better prepare us for postseason. Our philosophy and goal is to play as a team, have fun, and develop and continue to be an elite program.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Scott Howell (5th season)

Last season’s record: 20-17

Top returners: Ayla Phillips, 5-6, sr., S/OPP; Lily Hansen, 5-10, jr., MH; Alyssa Jepson, 5-6, jr., DS.

Key newcomers: Tessa Shannon, 5-8, jr., OH; Hannah Linn, 5-8, jr., OH; Alexis Williams, 5-7, jr., S/OPP.

Worth noting: Phillips had 79 kills and 53 blocks for Morris last season, while Hansen had 68 kills and 88 blocks and Jepson had 335 digs. Morris last won a regional title in 2015. ... Coach Howell: “With a fairly young team with only four seniors, we are looking to build off another winning season. After finishing last in conference, the expectation is to finish back towards the top and be in competition for the conference championship.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Kendall Rivecco (1st season)

Last season’s record: 5-27

Top returners: Gabby Schemidt, 6-2, jr., RH; Bailey Jackson, 5-10, sr., MH.

Key newcomers: Alaina Nino, 5-5, jr., DS; Sydney Myers, 5-9, so., OH/M; Carissa Balice, 5-5, so., DS.

Worth noting: Schemidt led the Bengals in kills last season, while Jackson was the team leader in blocks. ... Coach Rivecco: “We have gone through a complete rebuild this year, so we are very excited to begin competition this season. Our goal is not only to do well record-wise, but to also build a stronger team connection on the court.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Matthew Slechta (7th season)

Last season’s record: 19-15

Top returners: Riley Cunningham, sr., OH; Izzy Davis, jr., MH; Gia Burton, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Kaelynn Adkins, sr., S; McKenzie Bates, sr., L.

Worth noting: The Tigers last won a regional title in 2021. ... Coach Slechta: “Our goal this year is to win a regional championship.”

Plainfield South’s Savannah Stepanek returns for the Cougars this season. (gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Michelle Kirby (1st season)

Last season’s record: 18-15

Top returners: Savannah Stepanek, 5-9, sr., OH; Grace Malek, 5-10, jr., S.

Key newcomers: Leah Oehmke, 5-8, so., OH.

Worth noting: The Cougars have had winning records the last two seasons. ... Coach Kirby: “My goal this season, is to develop a strong physical and mental volleyball program. I want the team to push themselves this season to reach their team and personal goals.”

PROVIDENCE CATHOLIC

Head coach: Lee Rucinski (5th season)

Last season’s record: 27-13

Top returners: Abbey Knight, 6-1, jr., OH; Demi Carbone, 5-10, jr., S/RS; Delaney Purtill, 5-7, jr., S; Cali Tierney, 6-0, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Grace Lustig, 6-0, jr., M; Emma Winjum, 5-6, sr., DS/L; Maddie Johnson, 5-8, so., DS/L.

Worth noting: The Celtics have won eight straight regional titles. Their last sectional championship came in 2001. Last year was the first Girls Catholic Athletic Conference title in school history. ... Knight had 334 kills last season and was named GCAC White Player of the Year, while Carbone had 137 kills, 445 assists and 165 digs. Purtill had 404 assists and 120 digs, while Tierney had 150 kills. ... Coach Rucinski: “We want to continue the success from last year and improve as the season goes on.”

SENECA

Head coach: Noah Champene (7th season)

Last season’s record: 24-11

Top returners: Lainie Olson, sr., S; Audrey McNabb, sr., OH; Alyssa Zellers, sr., L; Tessa Krull, jr., MH.

Key newcomers: Brooklyn Sheedy, fr., OH; Franki Meyers, so., MH; Emma Mino, so., DS; Graysen Provance, so., RH.

Worth noting: Olson, McNabb, and Zellers were All-Tri County Conference last season for the Irish. ... Coach Champene: “think our strength will be experience. We are returning seven seniors, four starters and three all-conference players. I think the girls have a good handle on the expectations and a solid understanding of how we do things. We expect to steadily improve throughout the season and hopefully be in a position to compete for a conference and regional title.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Kelly Van Duyne (3rd season)

Last season’s record: 23-10

Top returners: Rachel Smith, 5-10, jr., OH; Molly Southall, 5-10, jr., S/OH; Maggie Lindsey, 5-10, sr., OH.

Key newcomer: Skylar Rossow, 5-10, sr., OH.

Worth noting: Smith had 186 kills, 239 digs, 69 blocks and 34 aces for the Wildcats last season and was named All-Illinois Central Eight. Southall had 123 kills and 65 blocks, while Lindsey had 72 blocks. Rossow returns after missing last season with an injury. ... Coach Van Duyne: “The girls know what we started last year, and want to continue that success this year. The core of our team is returning players who excel in leadership, which will help with the newcomers. We have our goals that we want to achieve: conference and regional champs. Everyone has been working hard throughout the whole summer so we can’t wait for the season to start.”