Get in the spirit: Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre announces holiday entertainment lineup

Guest cheer as the Rialto Christmas tree is lit up at the A Very Rialto Christmas show on Monday, November 21st in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Rialto Square Theater in Joliet is offering a wide variety of holiday entertainment for its 2024 “Home for the Holidays.”

This year’s holiday entertainment includes family-friendly holiday shows and films, concerts, social gatherings and a variety of special events.

For tickets and more information, visit RialtoSquare.com/holidays.

Holiday movies include “The Polar Express” (Nov. 30), “The Santa Clause” (Dec. 10) and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Dec. 21).

All movies start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5. Tickets are only available at the Rialto box office.

The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

The Rialto Square Theatre along N. Chicago St. in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Nov. 26: A Very Rialto Christmas: Making Merry Music

The “Home for the Holidays” series kicks off with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. and a concert at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger.

Nov. 27: Hospice Lights of Love

Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care will host the “Lights of Love” tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

The event is an opportunity to honor and remember family and friends during the holiday season.

For registration and information, call Lightways at 815-740-4104 or visit lightways.org/griefsupport.

Nov. 29: Teddy Bear Tea

The Rialto’s annual “Teddy Bear Tea” includes a brunch buffet, Santa Claus and a keepsake teddy bear.

Tea times are 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 for adults and $18 for children ages 12 and younger.

Reserve early, as tickets go fast. A ticket is required for every attendee.

Dec. 1: Chicago Festival Ballet’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’

Dancer perform the "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy" at the "A Very Rialto Christmas" show on Nov. 21, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

This family-friendly ballet is a “magical production” that features “lavish costumes, exquisite sets, including a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes, and sensational choreography,” according to a news release from the Rialto Square Theatre.

The ballet begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $44 and $35 for adults and $24 for children ages 12 and younger.

Dec. 2-4: Merry Little Soiree featuring Nova Soul Quartet

This “swanky” Christmas party includes a cash bar cocktail hour, a table for two in the Esplanade with a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine from Bishops Hill, and holiday music by Nova Soul. Attendees also will receive a Rialto keepsake.

Cocktail hour begins at 6:15 p.m. The performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $70 and are available only at the Rialto box office. Specify red or white wine with the ticket purchase. Reservations are required.

Dec. 5: The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Christmas Farewell Tour

“This Oak Ridge Boys musical production, with its beautiful visuals, falling snow and Christmas trees, is entertaining for adults and children of all ages and includes a visit from Santa Claus and songs from the group’s seven bestselling Christmas CDs,” according to the release.

The extended show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a mixture of traditional and contemporary songs along with some of the Grammy Award-winning quartet’s classic country-pop hits.

Ticket prices are $79, $69 and $59.

Dec. 6: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

The 15th Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland starts at 7:30 p.m. This all-new show is an enchanting fusion of circus artistry – acrobatics and aerial feats – and musicians and singers performing holiday melodies.

Ticket prices are $69.50, $54.50 and $39.50.

Dec. 8: Joliet American Legion Band Concert

The Joliet American Legion Band performs its 2022 “Sounds of Christmas” concert at the Rialto. (Photo provided by Joliet American Legion Band.)

This annual concert starts is 2 p.m. and is free with a donation of nonperishable food items.

Ticket distribution dates will be announced at a later date.

The Joliet American Legion Band’s annual “Sounds of the Season” concert is “enriched in tradition, military sharpness and musical integrity,” according to the release.

Dec. 11: Tower of Power Holidays & Hits Tour

Tower of Power, which has delivered ”the best in funk and soul music” for more than 55 years, will perform its holiday hits at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $61, $49 and $41.

Dec. 12: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’: A Live Radio Play

Local radio talents will perform the classic Christmas story “It’s A Wonderful Life” live from the Rialto stage.

This annual holiday tradition at the Rialto starts at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25.50, $20.50 and $15.50.

All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Rialto Square Theatre’s mission “to bring the biggest and brightest talents to the Rialto Square stage,” according to the release.

Dec. 15: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has performed American swing and jazz music for more than 30 years and will “draw from a rich catalog of holiday classics and Christmas originals” for its “fun and quirky take” on the holidays, according to the release.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $63, $53, $48 and $43.

Dec. 18: An Evening with Peter Billingsley & ‘A Christmas Story’

Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie Parker in the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” will host a screening of the film.

The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will include a pre-show meet-and-greet, film screening, a moderated Q&A, a Toys for Tots fundraiser and a leg lamp giveaway.

Ticket prices are $61, $49 and $39.

Dec. 19: Jingle Mingle

The Rialto Square Theatre Foundation is hosting this inaugural event for young adults starting at 7 p.m.

Features include Christmas-themed appetizers, drink tickets for the cash bar, a live DJ, limited-time signature cocktail and Ugliest Sweater Contest.

Tickets cost $30.