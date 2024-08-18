Illinois State Museum’s Lockport Gallery celebrates new exhibits

The Lockport gallery of the Illinois State Museum. (Lathan Goumas)

New additions to the Illinois State Museum’s art collection are on display at its Lockport Gallery through Oct. 12.

The exhibits include works by artists Glen Davies, Evelyn Statsinger, Barbara Rossi, Jaroslava Lialia Kuchma and more.

The Lockport Gallery, 201 W. 10th St., is hosting four separate exhibits previously displayed in Springfield. They include:

“Glen Davies: Moment of Mystery,” which is a recent gift from the Koehler Foundation that provides an overview of the artist’s career.

“Evelyn Statsinger and Barbara Rossi: Picture Consequence,” which features work by two contemporaries who were part of a grouping of artists called the Chicago Imagists.

“Jaroslava Lialia Kuchma: Tapestries,” which presents two recent gifts of the artist exploring Ukrainian identity.

“Collections Cameo: Recent Acquisitions to the Illinois State Museum Collection,” which showcases other new works of art that highlight the dynamic story of the history of art of Illinois.

“We are excited to showcase this beautiful art from our collection at the Lockport Gallery. The gallery is a perfect setting to take in new artwork and be inspired,” interim director Jenn Edginton said in a news release.

The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is always free.

The Illinois State Museum’s main facility in Springfield is closed to the public through October while a construction project is underway.