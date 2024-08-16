Plainfield East girls second at Plainfield North Invite: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

The girls golf season got off to a rousing start Thursday at the 20-team Plainfield North Invitational.
Downers Grove North won the championship with a score of 308, followed by Plainfield East (318), Waubonsie Valley (324), Plainfield North (327), Lincoln-Way East (328), Lockport (334), Joliet Township (336), Lincoln-Way West (338), Lyons (348) and Oswego East (357) rounding out the top 10. Minooka finished 13th with a score of 381.
Plainfield East’s Taylor Miller was the individual champion, firing a round of 71. She was followed by Plainfield North’s Grace Gilbert and Lockport’s Reaghan Boucher, each of whom shot 72. Peyton White of Lincoln-Way West shot 74, while Sophia Klapper was the low scorer for Lincoln-Way East with 78. Joliet Township’s low rounds came from Samantha Ankeney and Grayce Featherston, each with 82, while Minooka’s low score was an 88 from Leona Trevino.