Joliet sends message on youth vaping, cracks down on illegal retailers

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy speaks at a press conference regarding the city's crackdown on illegal vaping sales at Joliet City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet officials are calling attention to youth vaping and a city crackdown on illegal sales to underaged buyers as the start of the school year draws near.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy was joined by school officials and the police chief at a City Hall press conference on Tuesday where they pointed to the health issues connected to vaping and e-cigarettes.

“We’ve got some critical information that we think will help us stomp out a problem in our community – a problem in many communities,” D’Arcy said.

Joliet officials have conducted more than seven sting operations at city vape shops since being alerted in September 2023 of one store known to be selling to underaged buyers.

In that time, 37 businesses have been cited for 47 violations.

One business, Out of Space Vapes at 232 S. Larkin Ave., had its license to sell tobacco products revoked after being cited for three violations in one year.

Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman speaks at a vaping press conference at Joliet City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

“We all must be vigilant in protecting our youth,” Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman said.

Guseman called D’Arcy about the store that initiated the city sting operations after the school district got a complaint from parents.

She presented numbers showing that the substance abuse offices in District 204 received 176 referrals for vaping last school year while the office at Joliet Grade School District 86 received 30 referrals.

According to Guseman’s numbers, 17.5% of school district vape users start at age 13.

School in Joliet is scheduled to resume Monday.

Police Chief William Evans referred to a 2021 study by the National Institute of Drug Abuse that he said found that young people who use vape products are more likely in the future to use alcohol, street drugs and prescription drugs.

“Our message to those who sell tobacco products is clear,” Evans said. “If you sell to minors, you will be caught and you will face the consequences.”

This is a developing story. Check for updates.