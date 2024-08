Illinois State Police are investigating a body found near the Lockport Dam on Monday.

State police responded to the 2500 block of Channel Road in Lockport to assist the Lockport Township Fire Protection District with an investigation at about 1:11 p.m., according to a release from the state police.

No further information was available as of Monday evening only that the state police said the investigation is open and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.