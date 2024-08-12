Joliet home, vehicle damaged in shooting

Joliet — A shooting in Joliet on Sunday night caused some property damage but no injuries.

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Lime Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after a report of shots fired.

Officers found that a home on the street had been struck by multiple bullets. A man and woman were in the living room of the residence at the time of the shooting, however neither of them was struck by the gunfire or otherwise injured, according to Joliet police.

Police also reported that a nearby Ford Focus also was struck by gunfire, although it was unoccupied when the shooting took place.

Numerous spent shell casings were discovered on the street by officers as they investigated the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division or contact Will County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans talked to The Herald-News earlier this month about the increase in similar shootings across the city.

He said at the time police are boosting efforts to crack down on gun violence.