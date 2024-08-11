Will County cars shows, cruise nights run through August

Plainfield’s summer Cruise Nights take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20 in the downtown area. (Eric Ginnard)

Here’s when and where to catch late summer car cruise nights in Will County:

There will be two specialty, standalone car shows in Joliet this month.

Hollywood Casino Joliet, 777 Hollywood Blvd., is hosting a vintage and luxury car show at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. There also will be food trucks and a DJ.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., will be the location of the 4 Ever Rollin 8th Annual Car, Bike, and Truck show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. There will be live performers, DJs, and food vendors.

The city of Lockport has been hosting cruise nights for 20 years on Monday nights and will continue this tradition this year, holding them weekly through Aug. 26.

Cars will be displayed down State Street between Ninth and 11th streets from 4 to 8 p.m. during the events. Each week will feature a different special theme, and cars fitting that theme will be displayed on 10th Street between State and Hamilton. Specific themes can be found on the city of Lockport’s website.

Car owners can register their cars for various competitions each week to win prizes, and visitors are encouraged to visit Lockport stores and restaurants during the event. A variety of activities for kids and families also will be available during the events.

Plainfield’s summer Cruise Nights take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20 in the downtown area.

The events are sponsored by the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce and offer an opportunity for residents to showcase their classic and vintage cars while promoting local businesses and restaurants.

Each week has a specific theme, the full list of which can be found on the Plainfield Cruise Night Facebook page.

Cars will be displayed all along Lockport Street, and admission to the events is free.

Cruise nights are held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month throughout the summer in Manhattan – last one on Aug. 14 – at Route 52 and Manhattan-Monee Road in downtown Manhattan. Cruise night specials are offered at local restaurants.

The village of New Lenox hosts cruise nights monthly throughout the summer at the Village Commons.

The events take place from 5 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month and feature live music and food from rotating local vendors.

The full list of food vendors and musical acts for the shows through September can be found on the village website along with information about how to participate.

There are no fees, registration or requirements for vehicle participation in events. Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome. The event is for fun, and no awards are planned.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the activities.