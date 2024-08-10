Plainfield road closure to begin Monday for construction project

A map of the road closure and detour route in Plainfield for the Spring Hole Creek Culvert Replacement project. The closure of a section of Indian Boundary Road is expected to last three months. (Photo provided by the Village of Plainfield)

A road construction project in Plainfield will lead to the closure Monday of a section of Indian Boundary Road for the next three months.

Indian Boundary Road will be closed between Rowley Road and Creekside Drive, according to the village of Plainfield.

Access only will be provided to homes and businesses within project limits.

Traffic will be detoured around project limits through Lockport Street or Route 125, Drauden Road, Renwick Road and Creekview Drive.

The contractor performing the work is D Construction of Coal City. Strand Associates of Joliet will perform construction observation services.

Crews will remove and place the culvert conveying Spring Hole Creek across Indian Boundary Road, village officials said. They also will widen and reconstruct Indian Boundary Road between Rowley Road and Creekside Drive.

“The proposed improvements will include construction of new pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalk; installation of new storm sewer, water main and fire hydrants; street lighting improvements; and final landscaping and site restoration,” village officials said.

Questions about the project should be directed to Plainfield’s Public Works Department at 815-436-3577 or publicworks@goplainfield.com.