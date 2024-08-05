Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 5, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Zeke is a 5-year-old sweet brindle terrier that’s good with children and other dogs. He is house-trained and has good leash skills. He loves attention, so he needs a family that is comfortable with a dog that may not leave them alone. He will be a very lovable and fun addition to a home. To meet Zeke, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Blossom is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She was found as a pregnant stray, rescued and placed in a loving foster home where she could safely raise her kittens. Blossom is sweet but timid in new environments. However, she warms up quickly. She loves to sit in the window and watch the birds, play with wand toys and bat around catnip. She does well with other cats. To meet Blossom, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photos provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Summer is sweet and quite mellow. She is about 3 years old and possibly a Jack Russell terrier mix. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Pixie is a sweet domestic longhair that came to the shelter from a southern Illinois animal control and gave birth to five kittens while in her foster home. Pixie has weaned her babies and is ready for her own forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Leo may be shy at first, but with patience and gentle encouragement, his true personality will shine. Once people earn his trust, Leo gives playful head butts, soothing purrs and epic evening zoomies. Leo would make a wonderful addition to any home, offering warmth, steady companionship and endless love to those fortunate enough to cross his path. To meet Leo, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sam the Brave is a fun-loving feline with the heart of a true hero from the Shire. With boundless energy, he races through his foster home with his two brothers, engaging in epic quests of playtime and mischief. Sam’s favorite treasure is a little hedgehog toy. Sam would thrive in a home filled with love, preferably with another noble cat by his side. For information, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.