Joliet residences, vehicles struck by gunfire over the weekend

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that damaged two homes and multiple vehicles in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Ann Street around 6:24 a.m. on Saturday after a homeowner discovered that their residence had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Joliet police.

Officers learned that the shooting may have taken place shortly after 1 a.m. and the homeowner discovered the damage later in the morning, according to police.

Another residence next door appeared also to have been struck once by gunfire, according to police.

Two vehicles parked in the driveway as well as one parked in the garage of this residence also were struck by gunfire, according to police.

No injuries were reported from this shooting.

Officers recovered over 30 spent shell casings in the street.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous