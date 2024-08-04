One person shot as gunfire strikes 2 homes, 1 vehicle, church Saturday in Joliet

Joliet police responded to a report of shots fire in 1000 block of Woodruff Road in Joliet on Saturday night. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Joliet police report one person being shot and bullets hitting three buildings and a vehicle Saturday night in 1000 block of Woodruff Road in Joliet.

When police arrived at 10:45 p.m., they found spent shell casings in the street and determined gunfire had struck two houses and an unoccupied Honda HRV, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

One house appeared to be struck only once, the other struck multiple times. Both homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, according to the release.

“In the home that was struck multiple times, a round struck a headboard of a bed while an adult female laid in the bed,” according to the release.

Although no one reported injuries at the scene, Joliet police learned that a private vehicle had transported a 27-year-old man to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. The man, who was reportedly shot while walking in the 1000 block of Woodruff road, suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and a bullet graze wound to the head, according to the release.

The man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening and released from Silver Cross, according to the release.

Joliet police returned to the shooting scene Sunday morning after it was learned that Newness of Life in Christ Church at 1014 Woodruff Road also was struck by gunfire Saturday night, according to the release.

Joliet police officers and detectives canvassed the area “as this investigation progressed,” according to the release.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting should call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.