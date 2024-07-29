Joliet home damaged by fire overnight

A home in the 900 block of Bluebell Circle in Joliet was damaged by fire in the overnight hours of Monday, July 29, 2024. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A residence in the 900 block of Bluebell Circle Joliet was damaged by fire in the overnight hours Monday.

The Joliet Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 12:19 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the front of a two-story townhouse, according to a news release from the fire department.

The fire was declared under control at 12:56 a.m. Fire crews from stations 1,6,7,8,9 and 10 responded to the scene, according to the fire department.

There were no injuries to report and the fire is currently under investigation, according to the release.