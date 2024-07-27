Manhattan school district ready to open new school

The prior Manhattan Junior High School is pictured. School District 114 is opening the new junior high building for the public July 30. (Alex Ortiz)

Manhattan School District 114 is opening its new Manhattan Junior High School with a community open house Tuesday.

The open house will include guided tours and take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

The new building is located at 15414 W. Smith Road, Manhattan.

Families, neighbors and community members are invited to explore the state-of-the-art facilities, meet faculty and staff, and learn more about resources available in the new facility, the district said in a news release.

”Manhattan Junior High School will be one of the finest buildings in the area,” Principal Vince Perillo said in the release. “While it is a beautiful facility, we are most excited for the positive impact every aspect of the school will have on our students, staff and community, providing even more opportunities for educational growth, collaboration and innovation. The new junior high will continue the educational excellence of Manhattan School District 114, where we succeed together.”

District 114 Superintendent Ronald Pacheco said in the release, “This facility represents our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality learning experiences for our students and dedication to meeting the needs of our growing community.”

For information, contact Kim Maher at kmaher@manhattan114.org or 815-531-3249.