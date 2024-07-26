Rockdale Pancake House to host grand opening Sunday

Rockdale Pancake House is the first restaurant Edward Cedillo and his wife, Olga Marin, have owned.

The Rockdale Pancakes House will host a grand opening celebration on Sunday. (Denise Unland)

But a friend owned the property where the couple opened the restaurant and “it seemed like a great opportunity,” Cedillo said.

“My wife used to be the general manager for a pancake house for about six or seven years,” Cedillo said. “And it’s always been her dream to own a pancake house. So here we are.”

The restaurant, located at 400 Moen Ave. in Rockdale, opened for business Saturday “just to test the waters and train our staff,” Cedillo said.

The signature dish is two eggs, three pancakes, and three sausage links or bacon slices for $11.99 and will be available Sunday, Cedillo said.

As part of the grand opening, Rockdale Pancake House will also give “a 5% discount all day,” Cedillo said.

The Rockdale Pancake House is open 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.For more information, call 815-582-4944.

