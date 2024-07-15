Storm damage temporarily closes Rock & Roll Museum in downtown Joliet

A section of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum roof was damaged by a storm that intensified in downtown Joliet on Sunday. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet has announced it will temporarily close for repairs after damage from the Sunday storm.

The museum sustained roof and facade damage when hit by a sheet-metal assembly that was blown off the top of the nearby Joliet Junior College Downtown Campus building.

Staff has opened a pop-up location near the downtown museum at the University of St. Francis Art Gallery, 25 E. Van Buren St. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The museum’s office phone number remains the same at 815-927-1540.

“We are extremely grateful for the incredible support we have received from the city of Joliet, Mayor D’Arcy, Joliet police and fire, countless volunteers and the family of downtown businesses that helped with the clean-up efforts,” museum Executive Director Ron Romero said in a news release.

“People donated water, food, generators and opened their doors so that we had a place too cool off when needed,” Romero said. “Our mayor, city administrator, our councilwoman, a few of our state representatives either showed up or called to check on us and make sure we had what we needed. Out of something bad came community support that was greatly appreciated. There is a sense of pride that came over me and carried me through the day because of their support.”

Romero said several fundraising efforts are planned to assist the museum during the temporary closing. Anyone interested in donating to the museum can do so at www.roadtorock.org/donate, according to the release.