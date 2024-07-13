Will County offers nighttime fishing at 2 forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County's Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook is hosting nighttime fishing on Saturday, July 20. (Provided by Will County Forest Preserve District)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 15. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Turtle Tuesday – 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. A naturalist will bring one or two Blanding’s turtles from the exhibit tank out for closer viewing. Learn the story of their journey as an endangered species. This drop-in program is free for all ages.

Teen Connection – 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. (This program also will be offered Aug. 14 at the same location.) Join the forest preserve’s recreation coordinator for a hike and time to hang with teens from around the county for games and laughs. The program also will highlight recreational activities and hot spots to check out throughout the preserves. This free event is intended for those ages 13 to 18. Register by July 16.

BYOB Bingo – 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Compete for prizes and share some laughs. Feel free to bring dinner, snacks and beverages, including beer or wine. This free event is intended for those ages 21 and older.

Paddle, Play and Popsicles – 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Monee Reservoir in Monee. Teenagers are invited to learn about kayaking and participate in paddle game challenges before cooling off with popsicles. All equipment is provided. This event is intended for those ages 13 to 17 and costs $20 a person. Register by July 16.

Kayak Kollege – 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Monee Reservoir. An American Canoe Association-certified instructor will lead this workshop on flat water kayaking basics. This event is intended for ages 12 or older and costs $35 a person. Register by July 16.

Something’s Fishy at Four Rivers – 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Meet a wide variety of river fish, examine their scales and bones indoors, and then hike to their habitats to try to spot them in the water. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by July 19.

Wonders of Will County – Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve – 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve in Lockport. Discover the plants, animals and land formations at one of the last remaining dolomite prairies in the world. This event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by July 18.

Fish Hidden Lakes Under the Stars – 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Fish at night, when the water is cooler and fish are more active. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. The concessions building will be open. This free event is intended for all ages.

Midnight Madness – 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 20, at Monee Reservoir. Fish at night, when the water is cooler and fish are more active. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. This free event is intended for all ages.

Fab Fish Painting – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Experience Gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish printing, then make your own. Supplies will be provided. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by July 19.

Fun Fish Printing for Families – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Gyotaku is the Japanese art of fishing printing. Learn about this art form and make your own. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by July 20.