Police resource officers in demand at Joliet and Plainfield schools

School Resource Officers, Detective Jamere Price, left, and Detective Josh Battung were awarded the 2024 Superintendent's Medallion along with the Joliet Police Department at the Joliet Township High School’s annual Salute To Service Partnership Recognition dinner on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet recently renewed a contract for a resource officer at Plainfield South High School, a routine matter in an area where police officers in schools have not become a controversy.

In a controversial decision, the Chicago Board of Education early this year voted to end the resource officer program that puts police in schools.

In Joliet, schools are looking for more officers, police Chief William Evans said.

The Joliet Police Department provides a resource officer to Plainfield South High School, which is located in the city of Joliet, although it is part of Plainfield School District 202.

Joliet resource officers also are in three Joliet Township High School District 204 schools: Joliet Central, Joliet West and the Pathways Campus.

Evans said he’s been in discussions with District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman about resource officers in the schools.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans (Gary Middendorf)

“She wants more,” Evans said. “As soon as we get up to speed, we’ll accommodate her.”

The Joliet Police Department is in the process of hiring more officers as it tries to bring its current staff of 262 to the 286 officers for which it is budgeted.

Guseman confirmed that she wants more resource officers.

“We have approached the Joliet Police Department, and they have conveyed to us that it is a priority for them as well,” she said.

The Joliet high schools have three resource officers – one at each school – and about 6,600 students. The number of students has been growing while the number of officers has stayed the same over the past 25 years, Guseman said.

There have been no public calls to remove the officers, she said.

“We have a strong partnership with the Joliet Police Department, and they do a wonderful job in ensuring that the school resource officers have the appropriate training,” Guseman said.

Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman speaks at district's annual Salute to Service Partnership Recognition dinner April 9, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The resource officers build relationships with students and attend events, she said.

“They’re not looking to arrest kids,” she said. “They’re looking to support kids and support safety in our schools.”

The Joliet City Council earlier this month approved a renewal of its agreement for a resource officer at Plainfield South High School with little discussion other than assurances from Evans that the terms of the contract have not changed.

Plainfield School District 202 has not heard any calls to remove its school resource officers, Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Personnel Jennifer Orlos said in an emailed statement.

Outside of Plainfield South, the Plainfield Police Department provides resource officers for District 202.

Plainfield schools have one resource officer assigned to each of its four high school campuses. An officer also is assigned to Plainfield Academy, which, like Pathways in District 204, is an alternate program. Plainfield also has one resource officer who is assigned to four of its middle schools.