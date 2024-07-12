Joliet police sergeant finds role as counselor another way to serve community

Joliet Police Sergeant Dwayne English poses for a photo at the Joliet Police Department on Thursday, July 11, 2024. English is also a practicing pre-licensed professional counselor. (Gary Middendorf)

Many people know Dwayne English as the public affairs sergeant at Joliet Police Department.

But English also has degrees in psychology, sees clients at Crossroads Counseling Services and is pre-licensed as a professional counselor.

English’s passion for police work and counseling stems from his wanting to help people through challenges.

“I use elements of my own grief as motivation to help others.” — Dwayne English, public affairs sergeant at Joliet Police Department and counselor at Crossroads Counseling Services

Sherrie Blackburn, deputy chief of police in administration at the Joliet Police Department, is English’s supervisor. Blackburn has worked with English in some capacity for more than 20 years and said he’s “not just a co-worker – he’s a friend.”

Whatever English tackles, “he is dedicated to the cause,” Blackburn said.

“He is the most compassionate person of any co-worker I’ve ever worked with,” Blackburn said. “His ability to be objective and be a good listener and be there for everyone is just remarkable. I wish we had more Dwayne Englishes here at the department. … He’s a good person. He’s got such a good heart, he means really well, and he’s just a good human. I can’t say enough good things about him. I’m lucky to have him work for the department.”

Pairing policing and psychology

English said he always wanted to be a police officer and credited that desire to his parents, who were police officers. But English said he also wanted to earn a college degree, in case “a law enforcement career did not pan out.”

However, English said his father discouraged him from seeking a degree in law enforcement. English said he considered political science and sociology before deciding on psychology “because I liked how it addressed individuals rather than mere populations of people.”

“Plus, I knew that police officers came into contact with people struggling with mental health issues,” English said. “So I thought having a background in psychology might help.”

English earned his degree from Monmouth College in 1998, joined the Joliet Police Department in 1999 and figured “he was set” with a job until retirement. English also joined the Joliet Police Department’s peer assistance team in 1999 and crisis negotiation team in 2005. He serves as its assistant commander.

In these roles, English said he received training in substance abuse, financial health, mental health and physical health. As a peer assistant, English is a resource for other Joliet police officers for “whatever they’re dealing with,” he said.

“It doesn’t have to be police-related, or law enforcement-related or even mental-health related,” English said. “They might be struggling as a parent at home or struggling in a relationship with a spouse. We can provide those resources. … There have been many times where I have felt useful as a peer assistant. That stoked the fire for me.”

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English speaks at a press briefing at Joliet City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to give updates on the shootings that happened on the 2200 block of West Acres Road in Joliet earlier this week. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

But English said he also enjoyed the deescalating process with the crisis negotiation team. He liked talking with people until they’re able to think rationally and arriving at a “peaceful conclusion” during an incident, he said.

English said it’s satisfying to help people through “one of the worst moments of their life.” As English considered retirement careers, he searched online for additional opportunities.

That’s how English connected with Blue H.E.L.P. now called First H.E.L.P. – which honors first responders who died by suicide. The organization “put me to work very quickly” as coordinator of its honor box program, he said.

So after First H.E.L.P. verified a first responder’s suicide, English would assemble a box filled with comfort items and information about First H.E.L.P. and send it to first responder’s police department. First H.E.L.P. honored English in 2022 as its Volunteer of the Year.

English said his wife, Wendy, then suggested he enroll in Colorado State University Global’s Master of Science program for military and emergency responder psychology. English earned his degree early in 2024.

As part of that program, English said he completed an “extensive internship program,” where he worked 18 and a half hours at Aspyre Wellness.

‘He’s got a gift’

English said he quickly learned his experiences as a peer assistant and crisis negotiator both helped and hindered him during the internship. As a police officer, English needed to solve challenges as quickly as possible and then move to the next one, he said.

“But in the therapeutic world, that does not work,” English said.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English providing information about the pursuit of burglary suspects to the media on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Felix Sarver)

As a therapist, English said he is to provide a safe and supportive space for clients, listen without judgment, encourage discovery and self-growth, and work with them to find solutions.

“But I’m not there to fix them,” English said.

Angela Solis, a licensed clinical professional counselor and owner of Crossroads Counseling Services, said English “blends superbly” to the counseling field.

“Dwayne is awesome,” Solis said. “He’s passionate, he’s compassionate, he’s excited about the work he’s able to do, and it’s just a nice second career for him. He’s got a gift for it.”

Crossroads Counseling Services has offices in Crest Hill, Plainfield, Morris and Yorkville.

English also has a special interest in grief counseling and counseling caregivers and parents of children with disabilities. He and Wendy are parents of a severely disabled 23-year-old son. Cole has both Down syndrome and autism. Cole is low-functioning and high-need, English said.

English said that while he and Wendy love Cole unconditionally, they also grieve the life they wanted for their son – and they grieve the opportunities Cole lost because of his disabilities.

“So I use elements of my own grief as motivation to help others,” English said.