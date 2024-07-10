Naperville man charged with fatally stabbing ex-wife more than 30 times

A Naperville man has been charged in Will County with the first-degree murder of his ex-wife, who suffered 30 to 35 stab wounds in the attack, prosecutors said.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, Zokir Kudratov, 55, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of the first-degree murder of his ex-wife, Rahima Kudratova, 48, on July 6 at their residence on Saddlebrook Drive.

Officers arrived at the residence on July 6 in response to an emergency call and heard screaming from the second floor, according to a petition filed by prosecutors to deny Kudratov’s release from jail.

Officers saw Kudratov with blood on his clothes, prosecutors said. He was standing still with an expressionless look on his face and the only English he could speak was the word “Russian,” and “sorry,” prosecutors said.

Officers found Rahima Kudratova in the upstairs master bedroom lying on her back on the carpeted floor with stab wounds, prosecutors said. Paramedics took her to Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville.

“Ms. Kudratova had between 30-35 stab wounds to her body — mostly to her life side,” prosecutors said.

She also had defense wounds to her left arm and hand.

Kudratova was declared dead at 1:35 p.m. on July 6 at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Before the stabbing, prosecutors alleged the 15-year-old child of Kudratov and Kudratova and a relative had investigated a loud noise in the house and discovered Kudratov was stabbing Kudratova.

Kudratov’s child attempted to stop him from attacking Kudratova but he stabbed Kudratova two more times before the child could take the knife away, prosecutors said.

Kudratov had struck his child, who then pushed him, prosecutors said.

Kudratov was ultimately restrained by his son, who rushed upstairs to the master bedroom when he heard screaming while showering, prosecutors said.

During the investigation, detectives conducted an interview of Kudratov with the assistance of a linguistic specialist who speaks the Uzbek language, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged Kudratov said he overheard Kudratova talking on the phone and using a derogatory term to describe his current wife, who lives in Uzbekistan. The nation is in Central Asia and to the north of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Prosecutors alleged Kudratova said he confronted Kudratova and the two got into an argument that led to him striking her with his hands and with a knife.

On Wednesday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied Kudratov’s release from jail by finding he posed a danger to others and the community, court records show.

Kudratov’s next court hearing is set for July 25.