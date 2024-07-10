Lockport Gas N Wash opening this week

The new Gas N Wash at the corner of 143rd Street and Gougar Road in Lockport will also feature a Dunkin' Donuts. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Gas N Wash is ready to open a new gas station and convenience store with a car wash in Lockport this week.

The business is set to open Friday, July 12 at the corner of 143rd Street and Gougar Road, according to the Gas N Wash Facebook page.

The new Gas N Wash will soon open at the corner of 143rd Street and Gougar Road in Lockport. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The center will also have a Dunkin’ Donuts on site.

Plans for the Gas N Wash began in fall 2022 when the proposal was approved by the Lockport City Council in October that year.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.