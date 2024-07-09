Crest Hill man was stabbed, prosecutors will not pursue charges

A Crest Hill Police Department squad vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Monday, July 8, 2024, in the 2400 block of Red Oak Trail in Crest Hill. Police are investigating the homicide of Cody Houlihan, 30, who was pronounced dead on Sunday July 7, 2024. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

A man was stabbed to death at his residence in Crest Hill and no charges will be filed over his death, police said.

Details regarding the death of Cody Houlian, 30, have been sparse since the incident occurred on Sunday. But on Tuesday, Crest Hill police officials revealed for the first time that Houlihan’s death was from a stabbing.

The Will County Coroner’s Office said Houlihan death was the result of an apparent homicide.

Yet no charges will be filed over Houlihan’s death, according to Crest Hill Police Department. The statement from the police department was not clear on who would’ve been charged and the circumstances that led to Houlihan’s stabbing.

When officers responded to a 911 call at Houlihan’s residence in the 2400 block of Red Oak Trail, they found Houlihan with a stab wound and no one else there except his girlfriend, police said.

Houlihan’s girlfriend was taken to the police department for questioning but Houlihan’s attorney arrived to tell police that “she would not be giving a statement to authorities surrounding the events that occurred at her residence,” police said.

Crest Hill police officials said detectives met with prosecutors from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office and it was determined that the “circumstances surrounding the incident do not warrant a charge at this time.”

But the investigation is still open, police said.

Anyone with video of the incident or information related to the case should contact Crest Hill Police Detective Conor Sweeney by phone at 815-741-5115.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online by visiting crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.