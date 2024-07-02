New Lenox man charged with child sex abuse images, secret video recordings

A New Lenox man allegedly caught with child sex abuse images had also been secretly video recording a family member inside of a bathroom and bedroom, police said.

On Tuesday, Andrew Neudecker, 42, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of child sex abuse images and unlawful video recording.

The investigation into Neudecker began nine months ago when New Lenox police detectives received information about a resident downloading child sex abuse images, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

The investigation led to a search warrant that was executed on Tuesday by New Lenox police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Electronic and digital storage devices belong to Neudecker “contained evidence of the crime,” police said.

Detectives also found evidence of hidden cameras inside of a bathroom and bedroom at Neudecker’s residence that had “unlawful recordings of another family member,” police said.

The investigation into Neudecker remains open and more charges may be pending, police said.