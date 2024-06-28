New ‘upscale contemporary venue’ opens in New Lenox

Signature Celebrations by Alicia is located at 1691 New Lenox Road in New Lenox. (Provided by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Signature Celebrations by Alicia held a ribbon cutting on June 25 4 p.m. 1691 New Lenox Road.

Signature Celebrations by Alicia is “an upscale contemporary venue” for a variety of events. The 3,350-square foot space has the capacity for up to 100 seated guests, according to its website.

These include art shows, baby showers, book signings, classes conferences, dinners, election partiers, entrepreneurial pop-up shops, gender reveal events, graduation parties, seminars, social events and small parties, according to its website.

Event management consultants work with clients’ themes and preferences “with elegant and classy decor, tables, chairs, and linen,” according to the website.

For more information, call 815-888-3025 or visit sigcelebrations.com.

