Joliet holds ‘90s Themed Ladies Night Out’ on Saturday

Mike and Kathy Trizna at their Chicago Street Pub located in downtown Joliet on Thursday May 30, 2024. The pub will host a wine tasting, trivia night and live music on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet City Center Partnership will host a “ ’90′s Themed Ladies Night Out” on Saturday.

The downtown event includes sales, activities and entertainment, most of which starts at 4 p.m. but some of which will occur throughout the day. A schedule of events can be found on the City Center Partnership website at jolietdowntown.com/ladies.

The event is being held as many downtown streets are under construction for a number of projects that will continue for the next two years.

City Center Partnership Executive Director Priscilla Cordero encouraged people to come downtown to support businesses during the construction.

“As we continue to plan fun activities and events, we ask everyone to brave the construction and support your downtown businesses,” Cordero said in a news release. “The construction is a positive step in creating a vibrant downtown in the near future.”

The weekly Farmers Market, seen here in May, has been rescheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday as part of the "90s Themed Ladies Night Out" being held in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Some of the activities on Saturday include:

• Wine tasting, ’90′s trivia, and a 90′s band playing at Chicago Street Pub, 75 N. Chicago St.;

• Sales on ’90′s items at Prison City Vintage, 72 N. Chicago St.;

• ’90′s karaoke at C&C Vision Gallery, 179 N. Chicago St.

• A farmers market from 4 to 9 p.m. at 100 W. Jefferson St.