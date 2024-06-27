Plainfield Fest opens Friday, runs through Sunday

Fair-goers ride one of the several carnival rides at a previous Plainfield Fest in downtown Plainfield. Plainfield Fest runs Friday through Sunday. (Eric Ginnard)

Plainfield Fest is Friday through Sunday – and Plainfield President John Argoudelis feels the timing couldn’t be better.

“We’re entering the heart of summer, a time for barbecues and picnics and festivals and carnivals,” Argoudelis said. “It’s at the right moment in the summer to take a weekend off and have some fun.”

Food vendors for Plainfield Fest 2024 will be in the municipal parking lot at southwest corner of Lockport and Des Plaines streets. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media)

The annual festival will include a carnival, live music, kids activities, craft show, business vendors, and food and other refreshments. Attendees younger than age 21 are allowed in the entertainment area this year, according to the Plainfield Fest website.

“We’re biased, but we think Plainfield is a pretty unique town,” Argoudelis said. “It’s always fun to go somewhere else and see how they do things. We certainly have a lot of great food options.”

A news release from the Plainfield Police Department provided information on where to find festival features and street closures.

Live music for Plainfield Fest 2024 will be staged at Plainfield Township Community Center and Village of Plainfield municipal parking lot at 15014 S. Des Plaines St. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media)

Hours:

Friday: 5 p.m. to Midnight

Saturday: 1 p.m.. to Midnight

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Festival highlights

Carnival: Plainfield High School – Central Campus parking lot, 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive.

Craft vendors and petting zoo: Village Green.

Food vendors: Municipal parking lot at southwest corner of Lockport Street and Des Plaines streets.

Entertainment (including live music): Plainfield Township Community Center and Village of Plainfield municipal parking lot at 15014 S. Des Plaines St.

Where to park

Handicapped parking, entertainment area: West side of Des Plaines Street, north of Oak Street, and the north side of Oak Street between Des Plaines Street and Illinois Street.

Handicapped parking, carnival area: Plainfield High School – Central Campus parking lot, near the carnival entrance.

Other parking options: Riverfront Park, Plainfield Village Hall and Plainfield High School – Central Campus

Patrons using Ride Share options: Use Illinois Street at Oak Street to avoid congestion at the gate entrance.

Street closures

From noon Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday: Des Plaines Street will be closed from Chicago Street to Main Street (local traffic only from Main Street to Oak Street) and from Des Plaines Street to Fox River Street.

For more information and a schedule of Plainfield Fest events, visit theplainfieldfest.com.