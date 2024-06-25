Plainfield to host Bike with the Mayor this weekend

People of all ages are invited to join the annual “Mayor of Plainfield Ride” from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The “Mayor of Plainfield Ride” is part of Plainfield Fest, which runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is the third year for the “Mayor of Plainfield Ride.” The event is also a fundraiser for the Plainfield-based AllenForce, but donating is optional. The actual event is free to attend. John Argoudelis, Plainfield’s president, is the host and organizer of this bicycle ride. (Photo provided by John Argoudelis)

John Argoudelis, president of the village of Plainfield who goes by mayor, is the host and organizer of this bicycle ride.

“We draw people that are really hardcore, avid cyclists down to people just on Sunday stroll,” Argoudelis said.

AllenForce helps veterans “who are injured, visibly or invisibly, through positive health and fitness training and social networking,” according to the AllenForce website.

Donna Allen Rielage, founder and CEO of AllenForce, began the nonprofit in memory of her father, Don Allen, who was an Army veteran.

AllenForce founder and CEO Donna Rielage talks to attendees through Zoom before a class at the Plainfield Township Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“Every year we pick a different charity,” Argoudelis said.

Although registration deadline was June 10 to guarantee a T-shirt, people of any age or cycling ability can still join the ride. Just meet at noon at Village Green. The “Mayor of Plainfield Ride” has no advance registration or entry fee.

“Everyone is welcome,” Argoudelis said. “You can just show up that day. You do have to sign a waiver and then off you go.”

Argoudelis said those who register on Eventbrite can sign the waiver online. They may also check a box for a $5 donation to AllenForce on the Eventbrite page.

“It’s a casual ride,” Argoudelis said. “We stay bunched up in groups so it’s very safe. We take the back road route, no major highways.”

“I thought, ‘Out of 50,000 people, there’s got to be a few others that would want to take a nice ride.’” — John Argoudelis, president of the village of Plainfield

The destination for the “Mayor of Plainfield Ride” is Mauve Nosh & Libations in Shorewood. People can rest, grab a bite to eat if they wish, and then ride back to the Village Green.

“Or they can go right back to the festival,” Argoudelis said.

The after-party for those age 21 and older is at Werk Force Brewing in Plainfield. AllenForce representatives will attend and even sell “some of their hats and gear,” Argoudelis said.

Werk Force Brewery, in Plainfield, has won numerous awards for their craft beers. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“Donna works very hard,” Argoudelis said. “And she’s very genuine. She truly believes in her mission.”

Last year the “Mayor of Plainfield Ride” raised money for Ready Set Ride therapeutic recreation facility in Plainfield, Argoudelis said. About 100 people come out for the “Mayor of Plainfield Ride,” which grows about 5% a year, he said.

“It was just a way to interact with residents in a different manner than formal village meetings,” Argoudelis said. “It was also a way to interact on a more personal and casual basis. I thought, ‘Out of 50,000 people, there’s got to be a few others that would want to take a nice ride.’ ”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Mayor of Plainfield Ride

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Event begins and ends at the Village Green in Plainfield

REGISTER: Advance registration is suggested at eventbrite.com.

INFORMATION: Visit allenforce.org, mauvelibations.com, werkforcebrewing.com and theplainfieldfest.com.