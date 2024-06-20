Multi-vehicle crash in Joliet leaves Lombard man dead

A multi-vehicle crash on the west side of Joliet Wednesday evening resulted in one person being killed.

Police responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on West Jefferson and Airport Drive, according to Joliet police.

A Ford Ranger truck driven by a 72-year-old Lombard man was westbound on West Jefferson Street when it struck the rear passenger side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was westbound on West Jefferson in the inside lane, according to police. The Jeep was driven by a 44-year-old Shorewood woman.

The Ford truck also struck the rear driver side of a Tesla 3 driven by a 38-year-old Naperville man that was westbound on West Jefferson Street in the curb lane, according to police. The Ford drove between the Jeep and Tesla and then swerved to the left into the oncoming eastbound traffic lanes, striking an eastbound Pontiac Torrent head on, according to police.

The Pontiac was driven by 22-year-old from Rockdale.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet by the Joliet Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. No other injuries were reported from the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours as Officers reconstructed the crash scene. Identification of the deceased victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office