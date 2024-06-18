Dog named Harlie joins New Lenox police ranks

Harlie is a female Labrador who will assist the New Lenox Police Department in narcotics detection and tracking. Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow announced Harlie joining the police department on Tuesday, June 18. (Courtesy of Will County State's Attorney's Office)

A female Labrador named Harlie will assist the New Lenox Police Department with searching for illegal drugs and tracking scents in police investigations.

Harlie was announced as the latest officer to the join the police department on Monday by Will County Assistant State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office. Harlie is the 21st police dog provided to Will County police agencies by Glasgow.

In a statement, Glasgow said dogs such as Harlie “bring very unique talents to the table” when assisting law enforcement with “taking criminal drug dealers and violent offenders off our streets.”

Harlie will also serve as the newest member of Glasgow’s League of Extraordinary Canines and Friends.

New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini said Harlie’s “keen sense of smell, speed and agility” will service as a “great addition to our police department.”

“It has been over a decade since New Lenox has had a canine program, and we are grateful to be able to take advantage of this opportunity through State’s Attorney Glasgow,” Alessandrini said.

New Lenox Police Officer Candace Guidry with Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow and a police dog named Harlie. (Courtesy of Will County State's Attorney's Office)

Harlie was born Oct. 23, 2023, at Skyline Drive Kennels in Brownstown, Indiana, according to Glasgow’s office. Harlie and her handler, New Lenox Police Officer Candace Guidry, completed six weeks of training, which led to Harlie receiving certification in narcotics detection and tracking.

Students at New Lenox School District 122 helped come up with Harlie’s name.

Harlie, her training and her canine transport equipment were all purchased by Glasgow through “drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County,” according to state’s attorney’s office.

Four more police dogs will join departments in Mokena, Frankfort and Plainfield in the coming months, according to Glasgow’s office.