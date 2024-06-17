Camera repair shop opens in Crest Hill

Advanced Camera Repair in Crest Hill can work in the following brands: Nikon, Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Casio, Panasonic, Pentax, Olympus, Sigma, Tokina. (AP File )

Advanced Camera Repair, LLC now open in Crest Hill

Advanced Camera Repair recently opened at 20660 Caton Farm Road, UNIT E, Crest Hill.

According to its website, the owners have 16 years of experience repairing major brands of cameras.

Advanced Camera Repair can work in the following brands: Nikon, Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Casio, Panasonic, Pentax, Olympus, Sigma, Tokina

For more information, visit advancedcamerarepair.com or call 630-401-2537.

