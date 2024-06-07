Will County Humane Society receives surprise $7,500 donation

Jim Moody, left, presents a $7,500 check in memory of Susan Osmus, who was an avid animal lover, to Will County Humane Society Treasurer Jackie McTee along with Tom Osmus on Tuesday June 4, 2024 in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

A former Joliet resident died in a single vehicle crash in June 2023, but her love for animals will live on.

Susan Osmus of Onekama, Michigan, said in her will to donate $7,500 to the Will County Humane Society and $7,500 to the Humane Society of Manatee County, according to her partner, Jim Moody of Michigan.

Moody wasn’t certain why Osmus chose the Will County Humane Society over other animal organizations in Will County.

“She was definitely an animal lover and advocate,” Moody said. “So she just wanted to do that for the Will County Humane Society.”

On Tuesday, Moody traveled to Shorewood and presented the $7,500 donation to the Will County Humane Society, a nonprofit no-kill shelter founded more than 40 years ago.

“I wanted to do it in person and recognize her for what she was – a wonderful animal lover,” Moody said.

Jackie McTee, who serves the humane society’s executive board as treasurer, said sometimes previous adopters donate, sometimes donations are planned and sometimes the reason behind the donation is unknown. But “it’s always nice” to receive donations and Susan Osmus’ is no exception.

“We are over the moon about it,” McTee said.

“Her gift to the humane society lets her help other pets get the care and fur-ever homes that deserve.” — Kathy Osmus of New Lenox

According to the Will County Humane Society website, it typically cares for up to 25 homeless dogs and 50 cats at one time. One large main expense is veterinary care, McTee said.

“Whatever they [the animals] need, we give them the care,” McTee said. “Sometimes when they have heartworm or need surgery, it can throw the budget way off. But we do take care of the animals and bring them back to health.”

Will County Humane Society manager Garrett Dobson holds Lagos outside the Shorewood facility on Tuesday June 4, 2024 in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

A life of loving animals

Kathy Osmus of New Lenox said to know her sister Susan was “to know how much she cared.”

“Sue was incredibly tenderhearted when it came to animals,” Kathy Osmus said. “She loved all animals, but especially Airedales and Westies (West Highland White Terrier). She also had a soft spot for cats and truly enjoyed their company.”

Kathy Osmus said her sister also was “a responsible pet owner who always had her pets spayed or neutered.”

“She put the needs of her pets before her own, and they were always her first consideration and priority,” Kathy Osmus said. “It always made me proud that as much of a softie as she was, Sue never let that interfere with doing what was best for her beloved animals when it came to care and end-of-life decisions. The hard decisions were always made regarding what was best for them, not her. Her gift to the humane society lets her help other pets get the care and fur-ever homes that deserve.”

Susan Osmus was born and raised in Joliet. Her obituary said she graduated from Joliet Township High School and Southern Illinois University.

Susan Osmus worked as the head of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville for more than 30 years and then worked there as a second grade teacher, commuting from Minooka for most of her career, according to her obituary. She and Moody moved to Onekama in 2001.

Moody said Susan Osmus had two Airedale terriers when he met her and when they died from old age, she brought two more home.

“She always had animals in her life,” Moody said. “She had a cat that lived for 16 or 17 years. She also adopted a wild coyote that was injured due to an accident and only had three legs.”

Janet Osmus, left to right, Jim Moody, Will County Humane Society Treasurer Jackie McTee, Tom Osmus and Will County Humane Society manager Garrett Dobson along with Lagos pose for a photo on Tuesday June 4, 2024 in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

Moody said the coyote lived in the wild, but Susan Osmus made sure it was fed. Any fly that entered their home was humanely caught and released, Moody said. Now that Susan Osmus is gone, Moody said he’s adopted her practice.

“No more fly swatters,” Moody said. “She was a wonderful person, very generous, very kind-hearted. And I just miss her very much.”